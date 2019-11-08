Intersection at 12th St. and Menaul to close Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Drivers beware along 12th Street north of I-40 as the intersection at Menaul will be closed starting on Monday, November 11.

The closure is part of the water line relocation along Menaul from 4th Street to the traffic circle merger with Indian School Road. The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority reports that access to businesses in the area will be available however, commuters are being asked to avoid the intersection if possible.

The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority says the intersection will stay shut down through late January 2020.