Input needed on East-West corridor near Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Transportation officials want your input on the East-West corridor project near Los Lunas. There will be a public meeting Thursday evening to discuss a new interchange off I-25 south of Highway 6.

The proposal includes a new road that would extend east to Highway 314, across the river, and end at Highway 47. The project has been in the works for two decades. The meeting will be held virtually, starting at 6:30 p.m.

