Input needed on East-West corridor near Los Lunas

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Asphalt road with pair of yellow line (AdobeStock Image)

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Transportation officials want your input on the East-West corridor project near Los Lunas. There will be a public meeting Thursday evening to discuss a new interchange off I-25 south of Highway 6.

The proposal includes a new road that would extend east to Highway 314, across the river, and end at Highway 47. The project has been in the works for two decades. The meeting will be held virtually, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Traffic/Road News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss