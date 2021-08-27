Improvements on Highway 82 in southeast NM complete

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Construction on a major corridor in Eddy County is now complete. New Mexico Department of Transportation crews improved the surface along Highway 82 between Artesia and Maljamar, widening the lanes and shoulders, adding turn lanes and drainage.

The highway is heavily used by oil and gas companies in Artesia, Lovington, Hobbs and the Permian Basin. The project took four years to complete and cost $60 million.