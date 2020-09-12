Improvements made for cyclists, pedestrians at MLK and University

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A busy intersection near the University of New Mexico has just been upgraded to make the area safer for bicyclists and pedestrians, but plenty of drivers have been seen ignoring the changes.

Drivers can no longer turn right at the red light from eastbound Martin Luther King, Jr. onto University, and they’ll notice green paint in a so-called “bicycle box,” giving bicyclists a path to stop in front of them on eastbound MLK so they’re easier to see on the road.

Bicyclists said the changes were a long time coming.

“A lot of times someone was going to be turning right right into me when I was in the bike lane so it’s been really helpful,” Terra Reed of Albuquerque said.

“It’s a pretty dangerous intersection and they’ve done it around at a lot of other streets,” Shane Youtz added.

The city’s Department of Municipal Development said the bicycle box and “no turn on red” sign are part of the city’s efforts to cater to several modes of transportation.

There are already bicycle boxes at several intersections along MLK.

The city’s Vision Zero Task Force and traffic engineering team made these additions about two months ago to give drivers time to adjust to the changes while there were fewer cars on the road because of the pandemic.

But, over the course of about an hour on Friday, News 13 saw more than a dozen red light runners.

“Drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians need to pay attention to this intersection because it’s a slight change,” Johnny Chandler with DMD stated. “Pay attention to the signs like you’d do any time you drive.”

He added that APD’s traffic control unit does periodic enforcement of the intersection.

As of now, DMD has no immediate plans to add bicycle boxes to any other Albuquerque streets.

The work at the intersection cost $5,000 and was paid for with city council set-aside funds.

