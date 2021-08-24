Improvements along Irving, Ventana Ridge aims to reduce crashes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Improvements are coming to a westside road in response to a growing number of crashes. The goal is to improve visibility and slow down drivers along Irving and Ventana Ridge. roughly $44,000 was put into the project. It funded a street light, flashing beacons, additional signage, and raised pavement markers.

Work began in 2019 when neighbors raised concerns about the number of crashes at the turn in the road with some even landing in backyards. “It was really dark in this area. Again, this light has made a huge impact, and now, knock on wood we haven’t had any drivers since then,” said Sandra Garcia who lives nearby.

The project was lead by City Council President Cynthia Borrego and the Department of Municipal Development.