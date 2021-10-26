Illegal roadside car lot in NW Albuquerque finally cleaned up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major cleanup happened at a pop-up used car lot in northwest Albuquerque. For years, neighbors near Coors and I-40 say used cars have constantly lined the dirt lot drawing unwanted traffic, vandalism and illegal activity.

KRQE Investigates reported last week the illegal car sales were taking place on state land owned by the New Mexico Department of Transportation. NMDOT said it worked with state police to enforce the no parking signs, ticketing and then towing vehicles off the lot.

