NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow-packed and icy roads have resulted in difficult driving conditions for many parts of New Mexico. According to NMRoads, there are difficult driving conditions from Santa Fe to Albuquerque on I-25, and severe driving conditions in the East Mountains due to snow-covered roads. Also NM536 to Sandia Crest until further notice due to severe winter weather conditions.

In northwestern New Mexico, drivers in Farmington and Gallup are also seeing difficult road conditions. According to NMRoads, roads in that area are slushy, snow-packed, and icy in spots.

In the southern part of New Mexico, there are also warning for heavy snow and icy roads.

AAA, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, the National Safety Council and the New Mexico Department of Transportation offer tips to stay safe while driving in winter weather.