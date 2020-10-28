Icy roads create hazardous conditions for drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a busy Wednesday morning for police in the Albuquerque area after icy roads made for difficult driving conditions for people making their commute. KRQE News 13 caught a few of the crashes officers responded to.

Icy overpasses had cars sliding into guard rails and getting into minor traffic crashes. During a press conference on Tuesday, Albuquerque police said they got called to more than 130 crashes within a 24-hour time period.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

