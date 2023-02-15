NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The latest winter storm has caused snow-packed and icy roads around New Mexico. Much of the state is seeing difficult driving conditions. According to NMRoads, central, northeastern, northwestern and down to the southeastern part of the state is seeing difficult driving conditions. Drivers should expect delays and are urged to use caution if driving in areas impacted by the storm.

AAA, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, the National Safety Council and the New Mexico Department of Transportation offer tips to stay safe while driving in winter weather.