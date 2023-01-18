Crash on I-40 Westbound at Sedillo Hill at 11:32 a.m. January 18, 2023. Courtesy of NMRoads

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash on westbound I-40 near Sedillo Hill, according to the BCSO Twitter account. I-40 westbound at Sedillo Hill has two left lanes closed according to NMRoads.

Much of northern New Mexico is experiencing difficult driving conditions according to NMRoads. Crews are out salting and sanding roads and drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings remain in effect for the Jemez, Sangre de Cristo and San Juan Mountains Thursday, as 1-5″ of additional snow accumulation is possible.

AAA, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, the National Safety Council and the New Mexico Department of Transportation offer tips to stay safe while driving in winter weather: