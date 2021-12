NMSP are at the scene of a jackknifed semi on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Courtesy NMSP)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that I-40 westbound is closed at Milepost 47 near Thoreau due to a jackknifed semi-truck on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. NMSP states that no injuries have been reported and crews are currently working to get the truck off the road.

Commuters are urged to use caution in the area.