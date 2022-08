ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes on westbound I-40 at Carlisle are closed due to a crash with injuries, according to the Albuquerque Police Department and NM Roads. Heavy delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

I-40 @ Carlisle, 6:10 a.m. August 3, 2022. (Courtesy of NM Roads)

There is no other information on the number of vehicles involved or the severity of any injuries. KRQE News 13 will update when more details are available.