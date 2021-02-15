I-40 reopens at Atrisco Vista, Route 66 casino following semi crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Traffic was moving slowly on I-40 Sunday night after a crash between two semi-trucks forced officials to shut it down at mile marker 144. Both directions were at a standstill Sunday evening between Albuquerque and the Route 66 casino however lanes are back open on Monday morning.

Traffic was at a standstill on I-40 for most of Sunday evening with winter weather causing several crashes along I-40 west of the metro. Monday morning truck drivers are taking it slow as they head through the metro.