NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Starting April 9, Department of Transportation crews will be doing a road rehabilitation project on I-40 between Tijeras and Carnuel from six in the morning until six at night.
Two lanes will stay open in each direction. The $8,000,000 project is expected to wrap up in January.