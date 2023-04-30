ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes of I-40 have been reopened after a crash. It happened Sunday morning.
Around 2:55 a.m., Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said the westbound lanes of I-40 were shut down near the 182 exit.
A fatal crash caused the closure, they reported.
Around 7:30 a.m., the lanes reopened.