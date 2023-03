NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – I-40 is closed in both directions about 15 miles east of Gallup due to a multiple vehicle crash, according to NMRoads. Heavy delays in the area are expected.

Drivers are urged to use caution and watch for emergency vehicles. It is unknown what caused the crash or if there are any injuries. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will update as conditions change.