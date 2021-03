ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A report that has ranked New Mexico as one of the 20 states with the highest dangers for pedestrians while also ranking Albuquerque among one of the top most dangerous metro areas for pedestrians. The Dangerous by Design 2021 report by Smart Growth America takes a look at pedestrian deaths in the United States and highlights disparities in which groups are at the greatest risk of dying while walking.

The report ranks the 100 most populous metropolitan areas based on their "Pedestrian Danger Index" which calculates how deadly it is for people to walk in the area based on the number of people killed by drivers while walking. According to the report, the 2021 calculations include traffic deaths that took place between 2010 and 2019 from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System.