NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – I-40 westbound is closed at mile marker 117 near Laguna due to a crash. Laguna Police are investigating a commercial vehicle crash and traffic is being diverted to NM 124, according to a tweet sent out by New Mexico State Police. Drivers are expected to see heavy delays and are encouraged to find an alternate route.
I-40 westbound closed near Laguna due to commercial vehicle crash
by: Isaac Cruz
