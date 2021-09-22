I-40 eastbound closed at Carlisle to San Mateo after pedestrian hit, killed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastbound I-40 is closed Wednesday night between Carlisle and San Mateo after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car. The Albuquerque Police Department is on the scene investigating.
No other information was provided. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.