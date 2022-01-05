I-40 eastbound at Louisiana reopened after police activity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – I-40 eastbound at Louisiana Blvd. has reopened following police activity. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the area was shut down for a brief time.
No information has been released at this time.
by: Allison GironPosted: / Updated:
