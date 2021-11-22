I-40 construction project suspended for Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Traffic and Roads

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) will be suspending a construction project on I-40 near Laguna for the Holiday weekend. NMDOT expected the project would cause delays on what is already the busiest travel day of the year.

The 5.5 mile construction project will be suspended from Wednesday, November 24, through Sunday, November 28. The project should be finished in mid-December, weather and temperature permitting, with additional project phases to be completed in the spring.

