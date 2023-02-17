NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Friday morning, Feb. 17, the New Mexico State Police report that I-40 is closed in both directions at mile marker 85 near Grants. The closure is due to a crash and traffic is being diverted around the crash.

Heavy delays are to be expected in the area and police advise drivers to avoid the area if possible. The latest road conditions will be updated on NMRoads.com. No further information about the crash is known but KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.