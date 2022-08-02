NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash on I-40 west of Grants. Police say I-40 is closed in both directions west of Grants at mile marker 79.
Heavy delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route. Details are limited, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is available.