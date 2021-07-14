I-40 bridge maintenance in Albuquerque to last until the fall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the next several weekends, drivers on I-40 should keep an eye out for closures and road crews. The New Mexico Department of Transportation will be doing maintenance on the bridges between Fourth Street and the Big-I.

According to the NMDOT, work will begin Friday nights at 9 p.m. and wrap up by 5:30 Monday mornings. The roadwork is expected to be completed this fall. No exact date of completion has been released. The construction is weather permitting and subject to change.