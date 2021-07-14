I-40 bridge maintenance in Albuquerque to last until the fall

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the next several weekends, drivers on I-40 should keep an eye out for closures and road crews. The New Mexico Department of Transportation will be doing maintenance on the bridges between Fourth Street and the Big-I.

According to the NMDOT, work will begin Friday nights at 9 p.m. and wrap up by 5:30 Monday mornings. The roadwork is expected to be completed this fall. No exact date of completion has been released. The construction is weather permitting and subject to change.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES