SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – A road project will force some ramps to close on I-25 in Socorro this week. Crews will start repaving Exit 150 on Wednesday and Thursday, starting with the off-rams and then moving to the on-ramps.

They will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Traffic will use the Socorro South exit at mile marker 147 and the Escondida exit at mile marker 152.