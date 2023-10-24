SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – A road project will force some ramps to close on I-25 in Socorro this week. Crews will start repaving Exit 150 on Wednesday and Thursday, starting with the off-rams and then moving to the on-ramps.
Trending News
- Crime: 191 speeding tickets issued by New Mexico State Police at La Bajada Hill
- Albuquerque: City says ‘Rest on Red’ technology is helping slow down drivers on a busy corridor
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico October 27 – November 2
- New Mexico: Niece of missing Navajo woman indicted in separate kidnapping case
They will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Traffic will use the Socorro South exit at mile marker 147 and the Escondida exit at mile marker 152.