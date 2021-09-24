I-25 southbound closed near Isleta exit after crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes of I-25 southbound near the Isleta exit are closed after a crash Friday night. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle rolled and several patients are waiting to be transported to the hospital.
BCSO says to avoid the area. KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.