I-25 southbound closed near Isleta exit after crash

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes of I-25 southbound near the Isleta exit are closed after a crash Friday night. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle rolled and several patients are waiting to be transported to the hospital.

Story continues below:

BCSO says to avoid the area. KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES