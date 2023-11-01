ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes of I-25 southbound are back open between San Antonio and Jefferson. Police closed all lanes Wednesday morning after a crash left one person in critical condition.

Albuquerque police say officers were called to the area around 2 a.m. to reports of crash involving two vehicles. Police say a Lexus SUV was driving at a high rate of speed when it rear ended a Cadillac traveling southbound on I-25. After the crash, police say the driver of the Lexus, 42-year-old Alex Tafoya, fled the scene on foot, but was later detained by New Mexico State Police. Officials say open containers were found inside the Lexus and Tafoya performed poorly on field sobriety tests; Tafoya was arrested. APD says a passenger in the Cadillac suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.