[1] What’s next for New Mexico United after stadium bond fails? Now what the news has set in that voters are against a publicly financed soccer stadium, New Mexico United is looking into other options. For now, it appears the team is completely scrapping the idea of a stadium downtown. Instead, they are looking into a few more affordable options other teams have taken which include building a smaller scale stadium at the United practice facility or some other plot of land around the city, share a field with UNM, or cut a deal with APS. In the meantime, they hope to renew a deal to keep playing at Isotopes Park.

[2] New Mexico planning COVID vaccine clinics for kids, broader school testing program as cases increase With COVID-19 rates continuing to rise, state health officials are encouraging a new group of New Mexicans to get vaccinated. The CDC approved smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids five to 11. While kids under 10 account for a smaller portion of the state's confirmed cases, health officials are still encouraging parents to have their children vaccinated. They say it would help community spread to those who are vulnerable. Full vaccination still requires two doses three weeks apart.