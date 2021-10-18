I-25 northbound at Lomas closed due to fatal pedestrian crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – I-25 northbound just south of Lomas Blvd. is closed completely due to a fatal pedestrian crash Monday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers responded to the incident in the area of I-25 northbound just above Mountain Rd.

Authorities say they discovered one individual who died from their injuries at the scene. The APD Motors/Traffic Unit was dispatched and is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.