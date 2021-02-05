I-25/Montgomery interchange project start delayed 2 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A massive project to ease congestion off I-25 and Montgomery was supposed to start this year. The road project is now slated for Spring 2023, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

Drivers near the interchange during rush hour can see why the work is needed, and officials said it will be well worth the wait. “There is an update with the I-25/Montgomery interchange. The project has been pushed back approximately two years,” Kimberly Gallegos with NMDOT explained.

The project will include a new bridge at Montgomery parallel to the existing bridge, plus on-ramps and off-ramps. NMDOT states the reason for the delay is because it’s also tacking on improvements at Comanche. “They’re going to look for AD compliance which might include sidewalks and maybe some trails,” Gallegos added. “We just need a little more time to secure the funding.”

This delay comes after NMDOT finally secured the funding back in 2018 after years of asking the feds for money to fix it. NMDOT is asking for drivers’ patience while waiting for this project they say will ultimately bring much-needed relief to this corridor that continues to spur development. “As you can tell it is very much developing with Top Golf and some of the other businesses coming to that area so we’re just going to try to accommodate the ramps, the roadway and the interstate that flows under the Montgomery bridge,” Gallegos said.

With the added work at Comanche, the new price tag for the work is approximately $90 million, nearly double the $46 million price tag from 2018. The work at Comanche is still in the design phase.