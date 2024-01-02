SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 25 will be closed periodically on Thursday in Williamsburg for construction, the New Mexico Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Lanes at exit 75 will be closed for 15 minutes at a time between 10 a.m. and noon. The southbound I-25 on-ramp will be closed for work too.

Crews will relocate an electrical pole and power as part of the I-25 bridge replacement project in Williamsburg.