ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced there will be road closures Tuesday night as crews work to repair bridges on I-25 north of T or C. The closures will begin Tuesday, October 4 at 10 p.m. and run until Wednesday, October 5 at 6 a.m.
Southbound lanes will be closed at mile marker 124. During the closure traffic will be diverted over the bridge’s on and off ramps. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to drive cautiously around workers and equipment in the area.