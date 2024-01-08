NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two major interstates partially closed on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, amid winter weather, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

Northbound Interstate 25, at the Colorado border, is closed due to severe weather, NMDOT said.

Originally, Raton Pass was closed, but New Mexico State Police (NMSP) reopened I-25 between milepost 460 and milepost 366.

I-40 at Tucumcari east on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (Credit: NMDOT)

Meanwhile, another part of an important road has been shut down.

NMSP closed I-40 west at milepost 329 in Tucumcari due to a multi-vehicle crash at 291 in Cuervo.

Additional Closures

U.S. 64/87 is also closed from Raton, milepost 350, to Clayton, milepost 430. And U.S. 56 is closed from Springer, milepost 0, to Clayton, milepost 82. Both closures are due to winter weather and high winds.

There is no word on how long the closures will remain in place. This story will be updated as more information comes in. For the latest road conditions, view KRQE’s traffic map.

Individuals can also call 511 or go to nmroads.com for updates.

Drivers are asked to stay home if they can due to whiteouts and blizzard conditions.