I-25 at Gibson shuts down due to fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead after a crash in southeast Albuquerque. APD reports that I-25 at Gibson is shut down as they investigate. Police say two vehicles were involved.
No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
