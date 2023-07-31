Semi truck fire on I-10 to I-25 ramp in July 2023 | Courtesy of the New Mexico Department of Transportation

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this month, a semi-truck loaded with diesel fuel overturned on the I-10 eastbound to I-25 northbound ramp in Las Cruces, causing a fire. Now, the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) says the ramp will remain closed until it can be repaired.

The crash occurred on Tuesday, July 11, at around 8:45 p.m. The driver was able to escape, but the truck and trailer burned for several hours, severely damaging the ramp.

The NMDOT says “Engineers have since determined the structural integrity of the bridge is still intact,” but the repairs are still estimated at nearly $1 million for the structure and $30,000 for the roadway.

As of July 31, there is no reopening date set for the ramp. The NMDOT encourages drivers to stay clear of the area while the road is closed and repairs are being completed.