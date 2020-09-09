Highway project near Eunice, New Mexico to start next month

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A major highway project is about to get underway in southeastern New Mexico. The New Mexico Department of Transportation will begin an $18 million reconstruction project set to start in October on a 16-mile stretch of Highway 176 west of Eunice.

“This is yet another important construction project in the region to expand the highways to accommodate the expansive oil and gas industry in the Permian basin,” said Department of Transportation Secretary Michael Sandoval in a news release. “We’re committed to delivering essential roadway improvements in southeast New Mexico.”

The project is between mile marker 10 and mile marker 26. They will be adding lanes. During the project, drivers can expect to see lane restrictions and closure and a reduced speed limit. The project will take about a year and a half to complete.