Highway 60 near Magdalena closed due to fatal crash involving semi

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash on Highway 60 near Magdalena that has resulted in two people confirmed dead. The crash involving two vehicles and a semi happened Saturday morning around 9:55 a.m.

Story continues below

Police currently have Highway 60 closed between mile markers 113 and 136. This story is developing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES