Highway 60 near Magdalena closed due to fatal crash involving semi

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash on Highway 60 near Magdalena that has resulted in two people confirmed dead. The crash involving two vehicles and a semi happened Saturday morning around 9:55 a.m.
Police currently have Highway 60 closed between mile markers 113 and 136. This story is developing.