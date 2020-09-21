Highway 550 construction limits traffic at Camino Don Tomas in Bernalillo

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The commute on Highway 550 through Bernalillo is about to get worse. Starting Tuesday, traffic will be cut to right-hand turns only into and out of Camino Don Tomas as crews install a storm drain and new manholes at the intersection. It’s expected to last two weeks and drivers have seen delays for nearly a year as part of a project to widen 550.
Latest Traffic News
