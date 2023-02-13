LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes of I-10 at milepost 20 near Lordsburg are closed due to high wind, blowing dust, and multiple vehicle crashes, according to a tweet from New Mexico State Police. They say traffic is being diverted to Highway 70.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

Two storms are moving into New Mexico. The storms are expected to bring rain, snow and high winds. The next storm will start bringing more snow to northwest New Mexico by Tuesday evening. This second storm will bring widespread snow through Wednesday.