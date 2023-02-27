NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High wind warnings are in effect for much of eastern New Mexico Monday. According to NMRoads, there are weather advisories for Colfax, Mora, San Miguel, Quay, Torrance, and Guadalupe counties. Drivers are also advised of high winds in the areas of Vaughn, Clovis, Portales, Capitan, Roswell, Tatum, Hondo, Tularosa, Mayhill, Artesia, Hobbs, and Carlsbad.

They warn of limited visibility due to blowing dust and high profile vehicles to use extreme caution. KRQE reports wind gusts will be up to 50-55 mph in eastern New Mexico. Red flag warnings are also in effect across the east plains for high fire danger.