Hazmat situation closes New Mexico state highway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The United Way of Central New Mexico held its annual Day of Caring Saturday. This included a scavenger hunt where people went to different locations across the city.

Along the way, participants would learn more about their city and local nonprofits including the Storehouse, which helps feed those in need. Each nonprofit had a different activity for those who stopped by. "We are taking food donations, of course. Some people are doing other activities to teach the community about what they do for the people they serve," said Charissa Inman of the Storehouse New Mexico.