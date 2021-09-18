Hazmat situation closes New Mexico state highway

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police say a crash led to a hazmat situation on two New Mexico highways. The crash was on Highway 412 and State Road 39, east of Springer.

State Road 39 is shut down due to the crash. No word on what exactly happened but police say it involved a commercial vehicle. Also no word on if anyone was injured.

