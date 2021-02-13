Hazardous driving and road closures happening across the state

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It's a four-mile stretch of highway in New Mexico that has been the scene of some serious crashes, including one last summer that left a 12-year-old girl dead. It keeps Rio Rancho police busy as they typically respond to hundreds of crashes there each year.

Body camera video shows what happened as police got to the crash scene on Highway 528 near Southern. A 19-year-old is charged with vehicular homicide, accused of topping 100 miles per hour before crashing into a car, killing the 12-year-old girl in the passenger seat. That was in June 2020.

About a month later, up the road at 528 and Northern, a man had to be flown to the hospital after a bad crash. One of the officers on scene mentioned to another officer that he had just responded to a crash there the day before.

The day after that July crash, Rio Rancho Police encountered a Jeep flipped onto its roof on 528 at Sara road. As an employee at a nearby gas station pulled surveillance video for police, she did not seem too surprised to hear about another crash there. “It just happened there last week too,” the woman told the officer.