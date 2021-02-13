Hazardous driving and road closures happening across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The major winter storm hitting New Mexico this weekend will see much of the state compromised with strong winds, snowfall, and low temperatures. By Saturday afternoon, some highways and roads across the state have already been identified by the New Mexico Department of Transportation as hazardous to drive on. Watch this page for updates.
Difficult Driving Conditions:
- NM 17 from MM 0 to MM 9, near Chama – snow-packed, icy roads. Limited visibility.
- US 64 from MM 180 to MM 198, west of Carson National Forest – snow-packed, icy roads.
- NM 126 from MM 5 to MM 25, east of Cuba – snow-packed, icy roads.
Fair Driving Conditions:
- US 84 from MM 282 to MM 287, west of Dulce – wet, slick roads.
- US 64 from MM 139 to MM 171, west of Chama – wet, slick roads.
- US 64 from MM 175 to MM 180, east of Tierra Amarilla – wet, slick roads.
- US 84 from MM 241 to MM 254, in Tierra Amarilla – wet, slick roads.
- US 64 from MM 270 to MM 272, east of Taos – wet, slick roads.
- Tucumcari area – wet, slick roads. Low visibility due to fog.
- San Jon area – wet, slick roads. Low visibility due to fog.
- Las Vegas area – dry roads. Low visibility due to fog.