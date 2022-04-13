ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, Golf Course Road will be closed at Westside Boulevard for two weeks while the Water Authority installs a 20-inch pipeline through the intersection. Two shifts of crew members will work 16-hour days, seven days a week to complete the project.

Eastbound motorists will be detoured south on Coors Bypass, then west on Ellison Drive to access Golf Course Road

Westbound motorists on Westside Boulevard will be detoured south on Coors Bypass, then west on Ellison Drive to access Golf Course Road.

Northbound motorists on Golf Course Road will need to turn right and head east on Ellison, then north on Coors Bypass to access Westside Boulevard and Golf Course Road.

Southbound motorists on Golf Course Road will need to turn left and head east on Westside Blvd., then south on Coors Bypass, then west on Ellison Dr. to access Golf Course Road.

Barricades will remain in place until the project is completed. Golf Course Road is expected to reopen May 2.