SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation says there’s been a fuel spill on southbound I-25 near La Bajada. A cleanup operation will begin Thursday, August 31.

The Department of Transportation (NMDOT) will start cleanup at 9:00 a.m. While crews work, southbound I-25 will be reduced to one lane.

NMDOT hopes to finish the work before the afternoon. For updates, you can check nmroads.com.