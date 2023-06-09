SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sante Fe Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred just before 5 a.m. on Friday, June 9. Officers responded to 911 calls reporting that a vehicle had rolled several times while attempting to make an exit off of I-25.

The crash took place going southbound on the interstate at Exit 282-A to St. Francis Drive. According to police, three people were injured in the crash and one died; the occupants were all related and were reportedly driving from Colorado to Arizona.

The four occupants of the car included a 31-year-old male, a 31-year-old female, a 14-year-old female, and an 11-year-old female. The 31-year-old female died as a result of the crash.

Police say the 31-year-old male was driving the vehicle and was traveling at around 80-85 miles per hour. The driver seems to have lost control of the SUV, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the investigation. However, none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and all of them were ejected from the vehicle.