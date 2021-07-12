Flooding closes part of US 70 near Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A portion of the U.S. 70, outside of Las Cruces, New Mexico has been shut down due to flooding. Photos show that mud flowed through the area and covered streets. The New Mexico Department of Transportation had to bring in heavy equipment to push the mud out of the way. Guardrails captured much of the debris that flowed through the area.

  • US 70 closed due to flooding near Las Cruces, New Mexico, July 12, 2021. Courtesy: NMDOT
NMDOT says the road should be opened late Monday. The area affected is US 70, San Augustine Pass is closed from Nasa Road (milepost 161) to the entrance at White Sands Missile Range (milepost 170). 

Once reopened only one-lane traffic will happen for the rest of the week, according to NMDOT.

