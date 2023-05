ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a serious crash at Bridge Boulevard and Saavedra Road in Albuquerque. At least five vehicles were involved in the crash and multiple individuals have been taken to the hospital.

All eastbound lanes of Bridge Boulevard were shut down in the area but have since been reopened. At this time, we are unsure of what caused the crash and who is involved. KRQE will provide updates as they become available.