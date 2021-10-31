Fatal single-vehicle rollover under investigation in Taos County

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight deadly crash. According to deputies, a vehicle was driving on Highway 522 near San Cristobal when it drifted off the right side of the road, ended up down an embankment, causing it to overturn several times.

Story Continues Below

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle and died on scene. Police have not yet identified the driver. No other vehicles were involved. Speed and impairment are being considered as contributing factors in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES