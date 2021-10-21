Fatal rollover crash shuts down Avenida Cesar Chavez near I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are at the scene of a fatal car crash that has shut down eastbound and westbound Avenida Cesar Chavez near I-25 early Thursday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. that resulted in one vehicle rolling over.

Officers found an individual who died at the scene. Authorities say the crash didn’t take place on the interstate.

The APD Motors/Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Delays are expected in the area.

