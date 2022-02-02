NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies closed Sandia Crest Rd. Wednesday afternoon due to a fatal rollover crash. BCSO tweeted Wednesday around 2:45 p.m. that a vehicle rolled off the road and is approximately 100 feet down the mountain.

Deputies are currently blocking access to the road. They have confirmed two deaths and say that rescue is currently underway. Officials say the crash happened between mile markers 4 and 5. They advise drivers not to use the road. This story is developing.